IN-STORE AUTHOR EVENT! Thurs. March 31. Lindsay Gardner in conversation with Leticia Landa. Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection. 6:30 P.M. FREE!

$25

With more than one hundred women restaurateurs, activists, food writers, professional chefs, and home cooks—all of whom are changing the world of food. Featuring essays, profiles, recipes, and more, Why We Cook is curated and illustrated by author and artist Lindsay Gardner, whose visual storytelling gifts bring nuance and insight into their words and their work, revealing the power of food to nourish, uplift, inspire curiosity, and effect change.

A note about our in-person events:

We're thrilled to be hosting author events again! You must be masked and bring proof of vaccination to attend. Events are limited to thirty people, first come, first served and standing room only to allow for social distancing.

As always, signed books will be available for anyone who wants one. If you can't make it to the talk, pre-order a signed copy of the book and we'll ship it to you!